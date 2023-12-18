Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.