Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 3,420,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

