Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.48. 145,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

