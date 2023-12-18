Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $36.04 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $36,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

GLW traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

