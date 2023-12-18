Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 312,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,438. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.