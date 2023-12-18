Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,670 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Allstate worth $46,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 270,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

