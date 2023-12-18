Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,027. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average is $535.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

