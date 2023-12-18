Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $59.45. 5,520,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,805,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

