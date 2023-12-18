Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.