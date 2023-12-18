Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 17,226 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,625. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

