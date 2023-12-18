Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 559,956 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559,956 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,365. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

