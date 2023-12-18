Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.85

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 15362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,063,526.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

