Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $187,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

