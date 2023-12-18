Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GSIE opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.