Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $664.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.44 and a 200 day moving average of $558.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $664.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $294.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

