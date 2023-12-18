Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 365 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

