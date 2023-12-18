Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.