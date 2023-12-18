Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $192,268,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $260.25 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $251.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

