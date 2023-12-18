Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.7 %

Shell stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

