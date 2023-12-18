Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

