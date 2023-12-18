Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

PXF stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

