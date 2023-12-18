Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. nCino makes up approximately 1.6% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,845,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Report on NCNO

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $281,967. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.