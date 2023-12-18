Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $595.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average of $535.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

