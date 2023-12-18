Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

