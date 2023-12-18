Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,629 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

