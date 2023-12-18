Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

