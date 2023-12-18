Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

DFAR stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

