Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

