Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 178,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 152,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.52 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

