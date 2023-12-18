DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.