Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.50.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.16 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.