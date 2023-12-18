Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.84. Approximately 202,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 569,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.