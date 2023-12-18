Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.33).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.67, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 930 ($11.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,044.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,087.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 27 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($148,502.55). In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson bought 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($148,502.55). Also, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

