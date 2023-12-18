DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $24.72 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 49.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

