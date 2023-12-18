Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 17.83% of Sypris Solutions worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.20. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

