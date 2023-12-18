Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

