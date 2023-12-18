Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

