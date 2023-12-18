Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,149.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $882.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.