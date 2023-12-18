Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 26,023 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

MUB opened at $108.06 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

