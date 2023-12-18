Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 33,216 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $55.72 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

