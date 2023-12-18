Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

