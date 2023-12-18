Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.