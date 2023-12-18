Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

