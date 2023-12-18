Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG opened at $98.71 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

