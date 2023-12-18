Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 153,230 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 265.2% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 617,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,457,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

UCON opened at $24.66 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

