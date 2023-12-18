Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 174,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,994. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $722.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

