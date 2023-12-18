East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

EWBC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. 883,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

