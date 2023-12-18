Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.72. 496,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Easterly Government Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.