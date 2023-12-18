Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,035,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,878 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 47.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 96.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 79.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

