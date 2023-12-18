Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 476,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,837,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $853.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.